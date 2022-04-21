Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CNN+ to shut, further highlighting streaming woes

04/21/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: CNN's ambitious new streaming service CNN+ - which launched less than a month ago - is already history.

New parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday it's pulling the plug after the platform got off to a slow start - reportedly attracting just 10,000 viewers a day.

CNN+ - which boasted familiar faces such as Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace - debuted ahead of parent company WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery, and reportedly cost over $120 million to launch.

Its abrupt end is another reality check on the crowded and costly field of streaming businesses.

Just this week, Netflix said it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, despite spending billions on programming - causing a stampede out of the stock.

Among the investors making their exit: billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who liquidated his fund's $1.1 billion bet on Netflix made just three months ago, locking in a loss of more than $400 million.

A saturated market, along with the high cost of content, has left some investors wondering whether streaming services - once viewed as a sure bet on Wall Street - still merit their high growth stock valuations.

Sell-offs in shares of Netflix and other streaming-related stocks such as Walt Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery and Roku - all deepened on Thursday.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNew York City's Central Park a 'lab' to study climate change
RE
05:55pCanada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau
RE
05:55pU.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser
RE
05:52pU.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'
RE
05:48pCNN+ to shut, further highlighting streaming woes
RE
05:46pMusk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding for Twitter bid
RE
05:44pGap cuts quarterly sales forecast on challenges at Old Navy; brand head departs
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 93.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.0835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3029 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3Somfy : Sales for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year
4China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
5French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..

HOT NEWS