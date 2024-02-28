EXCLUSIVE-CNOOC, CHINA'S BEFAR HAVE DROPPED OUT OF BID PROCESS FOR SHELL SINGAPORE ASSETS -SOURCES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|16.58 HKD
|-1.19%
|+7.93%
|106B
|2,678 PTS
|-0.03%
|+1.75%
|-
MORNING BID EUROPE-Calm prevails before inflation data, kiwi stirs
S.Korean shares jump as authorities pledge more corporate reform measures
EMEA Morning Briefing : Market Waits for U.S., Eurozone Inflation Data
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 12 AM ET
Pertamina to intensify exploration in Indonesia's east amid higher oil, gas output targets