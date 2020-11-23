Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CNOOC China National Offshore Oil : and Partners Sign Agreement on Inland Ships' LNG Power Renovation and Gas Supply in Guangdong

11/23/2020 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CNOOC and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) signed an agreement with Qingyuan Huafa Shipping and Guangdong Fuli Shipping on LNG power renovation and gas supply for inland ships in Guangdong at the China Ocean Economy Expo on October 15, marking a breakthrough of LNG utilization in the ship power system in Guangdong.

According to the agreement, CSSC is responsible for building and transformation of LNG-powered ships, and CNOOC takes charge of construction of LNG refueling stations and resource supply. The 4 renovated ships and 20 newly-built ships in the agreement are the first batch of LNG-powered ships in Guangdong, which will play an exemplary role in promoting the application of LNG in the shipping field.

Disclaimer

CNOOC - China National Offshore Oil Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pBlackRock to buy Aperio for $1.05 bln from Golden Gate Capital, employees
RE
05:49pU.S. regulator issues report on negative oil prices
RE
05:44pInvestors welcome Yellen as Biden's Treasury nominee
RE
05:41pUN UNITED NATIONS : Pandemic Created Opportunity for Global ReSet, Says Secretary-General in Closing Remarks to High-Level Dialogue, Stressing ‘We Must Seize It'
PU
05:36pCURTISS WRIGHT CONTROLS : Wright Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock
PU
05:35pUtilities Flat Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Tick Up As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pAmbassador Robert Holleyman Discusses Post-Election Trade Policy at Washington International Trade Association Event
PU
05:31pTHE EQUALITY EQUATION : Advancing the Participation of Women and Girls in STEM
PU
05:31pBOOSTING AFRICA'S FOOD SUPPLY : Rethinking Aflatoxin Management for Improved Food Trade in East Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
3DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
4AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ti..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ