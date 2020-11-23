CNOOC Limited Announces Liuhua 29-1 Gas Field Commences Production

On November 2, CNOOC Limited announced that Liuhua 29-1 gas field has commenced production.
The Liuhua 29-1 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea, 86 kilometers northeast of Liwan 3-1 gas field, with water depth of about 640 to 785 meters. A new subsea wellhead has been built, with 7 development wells planned in total. The gas field will fully utilize the existing production facilities of Liuhua 34-2 gas field and Liwan 3-1 gas field. It is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 62 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2022.
CNOOC Limited has a 25% working interest in Liuhua 29-1 gas field and acts as the operator in shallow water, while Husky Oil China Limited holds the remaining 75% working interest and acts as the operator in deep water.
Disclaimer
CNOOC - China National Offshore Oil Corporation published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:32:01 UTC