Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CODELCO CHAIRMAN SAYS FIRM TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL COPPER P…

06/26/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCLUSIVE-CODELCO CHAIRMAN SAYS FIRM TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL COPPER PRODUCTION TARGET AT 1.7 MLN TONNES


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aSaudi bourse to launch single stock futures on July 4 - statement
RE
12:38aIndonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
RE
12:24aExclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead despite recent drop - chairman
RE
12:20aSeveral explosions in Kyiv's central district - mayor
RE
12:17aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says planned reinvestment of profits…
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says firm to maintain annual copper p…
RE
12:01aChilean mining firm codelco sees "very firm" copper pr…
RE
06/25Several explosions in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy district - mayor
RE
06/25Several explosions in kyiv's shevchenkivskiy district, ambulance…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2CHILEAN MINING FIRM CODELCO SEES "VERY FIRM" COPPER PR…
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Exclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead desp..
5Atea and Microsoft sign agreement to triple sales of Atea Cloud Service..

HOT NEWS