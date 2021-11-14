Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COEE Kickstart Overseas Market Journey to Achieve Its Global Vape Business Layout

11/14/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 16, COEE, a cutting-edge China vape brand, held an international product delivery ceremony of ‘Sailing to the World.’ At the same time, it shipped to South Africa, Canada, and other countries. COEE is officially starting its overseas market journey, which means that its business layout strategy has entered a new stage of globalization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005285/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

COEE was established in January 2021 in Shenzhen, China. It recently completed an A-Round of several million RMB in financing. The QF Capital led to investment, and several strategic industrial capitals followed the investment.

The core founding team of COEE is mainly coming from successful mature organizations. It has gathered a large number of top talents in 3C, FMCG, Internet, and fashion. Today, the domestic stores of COEE have covered 180 cities in 30 provinces and nearly 5,000 stores and sale points in China.

The pronunciation of COEE is homonymic with the Chinese words ‘可以keyi’, which means can; COEE has completed the acquisition of the top-level domain name ‘coee.com’ from overseas companies and put it into official use. The domain name has strong brand recognition. It is not only protecting own brand but also enhances the promotion and user experience. Yiyun Liu, co-president of COEE, stated that at the beginning of its establishment, COEE had planned to expand the dual layout strategy of the vape market as the domestic and the foreign market.

1. All-round empowerment channel construction, sailing to overseas markets

It is estimated that by 2021, vape users will increase to 55 million. The rapid growth of users has brought a broader market space for the vape industry.

COEE is planning to expand into eight overseas regions, including 30 countries and rapidly promote the construction of overseas market channels. COEE will accelerate the overseas vape market as a black horse, strive to occupy more space in the global market.

2. Diversified product matrix, craftsmanship to make high-quality goods

COEE products were officially launched on April 8 this year, including the first-generation Meet series/Meet S kit and 11 flavors of pods, and six new flavors were launched in June. In just six months, COEE has found a variety of products, demonstrated exceptional new product iteration capabilities, and quickly built a diversified production matrix.

The Meet series is suitable for luxury users, and the wave mode makes the smoke experience unique and Meet S series is ideal for entry-level user. COEE lays out vape peripheral products and gradually provides a full range of products and experiences for different types of vape users.

Overseas market layout is an important step of COEE's global market layout. After the completion of the A round of financing, COEE has more abundant financial background in product R&D overseas channel layout, and accelerate the business layout progress of the global vape market.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aBEST SURFACE LAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Surface Laptop 4, 3, 2, Go & Studio Savings Found by The Consumer Post
BU
11:46aBEST BLACK FRIDAY DUMBBELL & KETTLEBELL WEIGHTS DEALS (2021) : Best Early Adjustable Kettlebell & Dumbbell Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
11:41aFIREPLACE TV STAND BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early 75-Inch, 70-Inch & 65-Inch Fireplace TV Stand Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
11:36aBLACK FRIDAY BASKETBALL GOAL DEALS 2021 : Best Early Basketball Hoop, Net & More Sales Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
11:31aBLACK FRIDAY SMARTWATCH DEALS (2021) : Best Early Fossil, Samsung Galaxy Watch & More Savings Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
11:30aGABRIEL INDIA : Investors Presentation – November 2021
PU
11:26aRIDE-ON TOYS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Nighthawk, Disney Princess Carriage & More Sales Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
11:21aBEST BLACK FRIDAY WASHING MACHINE DEALS 2021 : Early Portable, Front Loader & More Washing Machine Savings Collated by Saver Trends
BU
11:20aBATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS : إعلان شركة باتك للاستثمار والاعمال اللوجستية عن دعوة مساهميها لحضور اجتماع الج
PU
11:20aBANQUE SAUDI FRANSI : يدعو البنك السعودي الفرنسي مساهميه إلى حضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة العادية (الاجت&#
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing..
3Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation 9M 2021
4Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement
5Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'

HOT NEWS