COEUS Holdings Forms COEUS Solutions to Deliver Technology and Data Services to its Life Science Customers

Industry Veteran Michael Zubey Tapped to Lead the Organization as Chief Data Officer

COEUS Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries, together a leading boutique life science consulting firm, announced today that it has officially launched COEUS Solutions, LLC. The new entity will be led my Michael Zubey, a 30+ year leader in emerging biosciences. The new company is the latest to form under parent, Coeus Holdings, LLC.

“Leveraging today’s wealth of data and advanced analytical tools available to today’s biopharma leaders has never been more front and center,” said Marc Hixson, President and CEO of Coeus. “The forming of COEUS Solutions to help meet that growing demand is a natural part of our company’s evolution and we’re thrilled to have Michael Zubey at the helm. Between his emerging Biosciences commercial launch enablement expertise, his deep experience and understanding of Life Sciences data and analytics, and his strong understanding of pharma commercial process, trends, and regulations, we have full confidence that we’ve got the right leadership to ensure that COEUS Solutions delivers a seamless and thoughtful set of comprehensive services.”

COEUS Solutions provides IT strategy consulting, technology implementation, and integration services along with managed technology & functional services. This ensures that COEUS customers are properly prepared to commercialize and have technology and procedural solutions in place to safeguard success – not only at product launch, but in a sustainable fashion. COEUS Solutions will deliver functional capabilities and supporting technologies in the areas of market access, commercial operations, medical affairs, and enterprise functions. Services and solutions include pre- and post-launch analytics, information management, program management, sales force effectiveness and automation, digital enablement, content management, and collaboration enablement.

“I’m excited to be working with a team that has such a strong background in market access, medical affairs, and digital communications,” Stated Michael Zubey, Chief Data Officer, COEUS Solutions. “There could not be a better time for our offerings to be made available to the market. COEUS is one of the few firms that can offer strategy through overall execution of functional capabilities for Life Sciences product launches. COEUS is a true transformation partner for our clients that are launching value-based medicines in the market. The market is continuously facing new challenges and evolving so there’s a demand for solutions to be delivered by service providers with Access, Medical, Patient and Commercial functional expertise as well as proficiency in the technologies employed to facilitate related processes.”

Prior to joining COEUS, Zubey has held leadership roles in a variety of companies including HighPoint Solutions, IQVIA, PwC, and ValueCentric. Across these companies, he has served as Practice Lead, Managing Director, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer. He is an industry thought leader having authored several books on Customer Relationship Management and serving as a speaker at a variety of industry events including Veeva Commercial Summit, Asembia, and PharmaForce.

Following the formation of several supporting companies in recent years, COEUS Solutions is the fifth company under the COEUS Holdings, LLC umbrella alongside:

MIRADOR Global – an international consulting practice that specializes in strategic global commercial development for specialty diseases including: Rare Diseases, Oncology/​Immuno-Oncology, Immunology, & CNS





COEUS Healthcare – the first value-based data aggregator and financial service company, offers pharmaceutical, biotech and gene therapy manufacturers the ability to deliver a unified value-based care and financial reimbursement model to health plans and providers while offering patient mobility between insurers





COEMIRA – the access agency, provides the full continuum of strategic and tactical services for targeted communication to healthcare decision makers, providers, and patients





COEUS Consulting Group – focuses on market access and commercialization strategies to maximize product access throughout its lifecycle. The COEUS team combine real-world expertise in market access, pricing and contracting, field engagement, patient services, medical affairs, and HEOR, which collectively creates a unique lens to effectively address each clients’ objectives

About COEUS Holdings

The COEUS Holdings teams are singularly driven to optimize market access and commercialization infrastructure for pharmaceutical products. COEUS is a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands’ position in the marketplace. COEUS mission is to ensure patient access beyond the prescription. We focus on becoming your ally in navigating the healthcare universe. COEUS teams advance thought leadership, technology solutions, and communication initiatives to ensure your brands’ lifelong success. Together, we strive to redefine access solutions in the evolving domestic and global managed care markets. To learn more about COEUS and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusholdings.com

