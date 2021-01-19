Log in
COHERENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of COHR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/19/2021 | 11:51am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 19, 2021, Coherent announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Lumentum for approximately $5.7 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Coherent stockholders will receive $100 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each share of Coherent common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Coherent’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Coherent’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Coherent and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


