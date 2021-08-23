Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COIN, DIDI, LOTZ, RKT INVESTOR ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

08/23/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 5/5/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 30, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-rkt/

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW)
Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-lotz/

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/21/2021, or shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-didi/

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-coin/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aRISKS AND REWARDS : How to bet big on yourself
RE
12:16aIndian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval
RE
12:15aIndonesia unveils $30.5 billion bond sale scheme with central bank for 2021, 2022
RE
12:14aANA : Announces Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
12:14aGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : 2021 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:14aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2021
PU
12:08aWhat does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?
AQ
12:06aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 02 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:04aThinking of making a KiwiSaver hardship withdrawal? Here's what you need to know
PU
12:04aANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

HOT NEWS