COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS / DUTIES/ TAXES ON 29TH & 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 (28-09-2021)

09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-105

September 28, 2021

COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS / DUTIES/ TAXES ON 29TH & 30TH SEPTEMBER,

2021

In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on 29th and 30th September, 2021 respectively. Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 7:00 P.M. on 30th September, 2021 (Thursday) for same day clearing of payment instruments.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30th September, 2021 {Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT.

*******

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS