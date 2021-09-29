COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS / DUTIES/ TAXES ON 29TH & 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 (28-09-2021)

External Relations Department
ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-105
September 28, 2021
COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS / DUTIES/ TAXES ON 29TH & 30TH SEPTEMBER,
2021
In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on 29th and 30th September, 2021 respectively. Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 7:00 P.M. on 30th September, 2021 (Thursday) for same day clearing of payment instruments.
All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30th September, 2021 {Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT.
