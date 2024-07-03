COMPANY AIMS TO START PRODUCTION IN NOVEMBER AND RAMP UP TO 24,000 METRIC TONS OF LITHIUM CARBONATE EQUIVALENT (LCE) A YEAR BY MID-2025
UAE'S IHC unit withdraws offer for Vedanta's Zambian copper mines over price
Russia says it is ready to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, state media reports
Jerome Powell did it again
In his speech on Tuesday, the Fed chair managed to appease bond markets while helping US indices reach new records, ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Italy plans 20 billion euro tank order from Germany's Rheinmetall, reports Handelsblatt
