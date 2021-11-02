Log in
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. PARTNERS WITH MiQ TO CERTIFY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
FRISCO, TX, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today announced a partnership with MiQ to independently certify its natural gas production in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Comstock will use the MiQ Standard, a framework that assesses and grades methane emissions intensity, enhanced monitoring technology deployment and operating practices that promote a culture of emissions management and continuous improvement, for its facilities in North Louisiana and East Texas, which currently produce approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The partnership highlights Comstock's ongoing commitment to produce natural gas under strict environmental standards and deliver differentiated, responsibly sourced gas based on methane intensity to both domestic and international markets. Comstock's goal is to achieve the MiQ certified natural gas status in the first half of 2022.

Comstock has engaged Responsible Energy Solutions, LLC as the third-party auditor for the certification process which will follow the MiQ Standard.

M. Jay Allison, Comstock's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As a leading natural gas producer in the Haynesville shale, Comstock is committed to environmental stewardship. Over the past three years, we have lowered our GHG emission intensity by 38% and our methane emission intensity by 16%, while growing our production by approximately 4.5 times over the same period. Our partnership with MiQ to certify our natural gas in accordance with the highest environmental standards demonstrates our commitment."

MiQ is a not-for-profit partnership between RMI, formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute, and global sustainability consultancy SYSTEMIQ, which is pioneering a market-based approach to rapidly reduce methane emissions across the global natural gas sector.

George Tijbosch, Senior Advisor at MiQ, said: "Methane abatement remains a huge priority for the world achieving its climate goals and we welcome the partnership with Comstock Resources. We look forward to a fruitful relationship and working with them to achieve their environmental goals."

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

About MiQ

MiQ has developed a universally applicable certification standard for credibly assessing the methane emissions performance of natural gas production around the world. The standard is independent, third-party audited, quantitative and graded across a sliding A-F scale based on three metrics: methane intensity, company practices and methane detection technology deployment. MiQ's Certification scheme is designed to improve transparency surrounding methane emissions and provide the backbone for a level playing field across the global natural gas market.

A MiQ Certificate represents the methane emissions performance attributes of a MMBTU of gas. To prevent double-counting, MiQ maintains a digital registry of all MiQ Certificates from Issuance through to Retirement. Visit www.miq.org for more information.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.


