COMUNIBANC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of CBCZ and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/13/2022 | 11:17am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Comunibanc Corp. (OTC: CBCZ) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 10, 2022, Comunibanc announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Civista in a transaction valued at approximately $50.2 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Comunibanc stockholders will receive $30.13 in cash and 1.1888 shares of Civista common stock for each share of Comunibanc common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Falcon’s Comunibanc’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Comunibanc’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Comunibanc and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
HOT NEWS