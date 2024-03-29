CONOCO PURSUING THREE CLAIMS TOTALLING $11.52 BILLION FOR VENEZUELA’S PAST EXPROPRIATION OF OIL PROPERTIES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|127.3 USD
|+0.35%
|+3.05%
|150B
|82.89 USD
|0.00%
|+2.66%
|-
|86.84 USD
|0.00%
|+2.10%
|-
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET