CONSENT INFORMATION for External Stakeholders

04/14/2021 | 06:37am EDT
CBN WEBSITE HOME PAGE

PRIVACY

CONSENTS

CONSENT

CONSENT

CONTACTING

NOTICE

FORM

WITHDRAWAL

CBN

Classified as Confidential

PRIVACY NOTICE

As a stakeholder in the CBN, you are required to read the following "Privacy Notice" which will help to guide you in complying with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and other Regulations on Data Protection.

Kindly read through the document before proceeding.

The Privacy Notice

:

:

:

:

:

Acceptance of consent

A consent is required that the stakeholder has read the Privacy Notice and accept/reject it.

Stakeholder's Name in full: ______________________________________________________________________

Gender:

Male

Female:

D

Age

:

Adult:

Less than 18 years:

D

I have read and accepted the Privacy Notice

  1. I have read and did not accept the Privacy Notice (Reject)

Please Note: The CBN shall not be held responsible on any legal issue if a stakeholder refuses to give consent to this Privacy Notice.

Classified as Confidential

CONSENT

In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will require you to provide consent before any of the following activities will be carried out:

  • Collecting your personal data into the CBN's system
  • Processing your personal data in the CBN's system
  • Processing your sensitive data
  • Processing the personal data of your child (below 18 years)
  • Sharing your personal data with a third party
  • Storing your personal data into the CBN's system

Classified as Confidential

COLLECTING PERSONAL DATA

In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will require you to provide consent before your personal will be collected.

  1. I hereby consent to allow the CBN collect my personal data
  1. I do not consent to the CBN collecting my personal data

Please Note: If you consent to the CBN collecting your Personal data, the CBN will collect it and keep it

In its system.

Classified as Confidential

PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA

In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations, the CBN will require you to provide consent before your personal data will be processed.

  1. I hereby consent to allow the CBN process my personal data
  1. I do not consent to the CBN processing my personal data

Please Note: If you consent to the CBN processing your Personal data, the CBN will process your personal data that is in its system.

Classified as Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
