CONSENT INFORMATION for External Stakeholders

Classified as Confidential
PRIVACY NOTICE
As a stakeholder in the CBN, you are required to read the following "Privacy Notice" which will help to guide you in complying with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and other Regulations on Data Protection.
Kindly read through the document before proceeding.
The Privacy Notice
Acceptance of consent
A consent is required that the stakeholder has read the Privacy Notice and accept/reject it.
Stakeholder's Name in full: ______________________________________________________________________
Age
I have read and accepted the Privacy Notice
I have read and did not accept the Privacy Notice (Reject)
Please Note: The CBN shall not be held responsible on any legal issue if a stakeholder refuses to give consent to this Privacy Notice.
Classified as Confidential
CONSENT
In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will require you to provide consent before any of the following activities will be carried out:
Collecting your personal data into the CBN's system
Processing your personal data in the CBN's system
Processing your sensitive data
Processing the personal data of your child (below 18 years)
Sharing your personal data with a third party
Storing your personal data into the CBN's system
Classified as Confidential
COLLECTING PERSONAL DATA
In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will require you to provide consent before your personal will be collected.
I hereby consent to allow the CBN collect my personal data
I do not consent to the CBN collecting my personal data
Please Note: If you consent to the CBN collecting your Personal data, the CBN will collect it and keep it
In its system.
Classified as Confidential
PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA
In order to comply with the Data Protection Regulations, the CBN will require you to provide consent before your personal data will be processed.
I hereby consent to allow the CBN process my personal data
I do not consent to the CBN processing my personal data
Please Note: If you consent to the CBN processing your Personal data, the CBN will process your personal data that is in its system.
Classified as Confidential
