CONTRACT INCLUDES FIVE AIRCRAFT TO THE NETHERLANDS, FOUR TO AUSTRIA; DELIVERIES EXPECTED TO START IN 2027 AND CONCLUDE BY 2030, EMBRAER SAYS
Stock Market News
Alphabet to report double-digit Q2 growth; AI adoption, ballooning costs in focus
Verizon's customizable plans drives more subscriber additions than expected
Rate: Light the fire!
Sometimes all it takes is a small spark to light the fuse. Between a better-than-expected CPI, a rather dovish Jerome Powell and the anti-China rhetoric of the White House candidates, the financial markets have had a lot of news to digest, reflected in a particularly rapid sector rotation.
Russian court sentences RFE/RL journalist Kurmasheva to 6.5 years in prison, court press service says
Russia set for aggressive 200 bps rate hike to cool down economy: Reuters Poll
