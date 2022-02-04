Log in
CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE
Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 4:18PM by PIB Delhi

173 women startups/ entrepreneurs have been supported under the "Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development" programme

As per the Census 2011 conducted by the Registrar General of India, the total number of women farmers as cultivators are 3.60 crore and agricultural labour are 6.15 crore in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has launched a component called "Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development" under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY-RAFTAAR) in 2018-19 with an objective to promote innovation and agri-entrepreneurship by providing financial support and nurturing the incubation ecosystem. This Ministry has appointed five Knowledge Partners (KPs) as Centres of Excellence and twenty four RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) from across the country for implementation this programme. So far, 173 women startups/ entrepreneurs have been supported under the "Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development" programme. Besides, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research(ICAR) has been supporting Agri-based startups under the project called National Agriculture Innovation Fund (NAIF) initiated in year 2016-2017. So far, 50 Agri-Business Incubation Centers (ABICs) have been established and are operational in ICAR network under NAIF scheme. Potential women startups/ entrepreneurs can avail benefit from these programmes.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

*****

APS/JK



Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS