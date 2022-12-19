COP15 global nature deal passes despite Congo objections

MONTREAL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A United Nations summit to
strike a deal to protect nature was abruptly adjourned on Monday
after the Chinese presidency of the meeting appeared to overrule
an objection from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu,
who is leading the meeting of the U.N.-backed COP15 biodiversity
conference, brought down the official gavel and declared a
proposed deal passed, minutes after the Congolese representative
expressed their objection.
The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework,
reflecting the joint leadership of China and Canada, is the
culmination of four years of work toward creating an agreement
to guide global conservation efforts through 2030.
The countries attending the conference had been privately
negotiating a text proposed on Sunday and talks addressing the
finer points of the deal dragged on until Monday morning.
As the members returned to the public hall, Huang began
presenting the outcome of the meeting. Then, a representative of
the delegation from Congo objected to the text, raising concerns
about developed nations' responsibility to fund conservation in
developing countries.
"The parties which are developed nations should provide
resources to parties which are developing," the Congolese
representative said through a translator.
However, the Mexican delegation said they supported the
presidency and the prepared text.
Huang acknowledged the Mexican remarks and then brought down
the gavel declaring the deal adopted, drawing outraged comments
from other African delegations.
A representative from Cameroon said via translator:
"What we saw was a force of hand."
The representative from Uganda declared that they did not
accept the spirit and the manner at which the gavel fell and
requested to put on record it did not support the procedure,
invoking fraud.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)