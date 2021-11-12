Log in
COP26 : France signs a statement reaffirming its commitment to end international public financing of fossil fuel project...

11/12/2021 | 01:06pm EST
This agreement corresponds to the longstanding commitments made by France, with a pioneering pathway. In January 2020, France decided to put an immediate end to all public support for research and exploitation projects for coal and unconventional hydrocarbons. The government also defined a trajectory for ending export finance for research and exploitation projects in 2025 for oil projects and in 2035 for natural gas projects. On the downstream side, we aim to improve the carbon balance of the energy mix of the targeted countries and we only finance the comparatively best projects at the national level.

France believes that this agreement, which covers fossil fuel projects not equipped with greenhouse gas emission mitigation mechanisms, is a new step in the necessary decarbonisation of export finance, to which the Government is firmly committed. In 2022 France will reassess its trajectory in accordance with the commitment made by Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery. On this basis, France will continue to work on proposals to accelerate the improvement of the carbon balance of the energy mix of countries receiving export support.

Overall, this new commitment is in line with France's resolve to move away from dependence on fossil fuels, initiated in 2017 with our law banning the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons on its territory. It is also in this respect that France was one of the founding members of the international Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), alongside other Governments determined to set an end date, so as to accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuel production.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Environment, Energy and Sea of the French Republic published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:05:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
