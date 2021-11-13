COP26: India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegate

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Envoys from the United States
and European Union were meeting with their Chinese and Indian
counterparts on Saturday at the U.N. climate conference to
discuss details of an agreed phaseout of coal, according to a
member of the Indian delegation.
The meeting suggested last-minute negotiations were underway
between the crucial players at the Glasgow COP26 talks as the UK
conference hosts pressed for a accord that could keep alive an
international goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees
Celsius.
Immediately before the meeting, U.S. special envoy John
Kerry was overheard by Reuters telling his Chinese counterpart
Xie Zhenhua "You’re supposed to be phasing out coal over the
next 20 years, you just signed an agreement with us."
The two had announced earlier in the week a surprise joint
declaration in which Beijing agreed to accelerate its phase down
of coal this decade. The draft agreement from the Glasgow
conference, which has yet to be adopted by a vote, also calls on
countries to phase down coal.
