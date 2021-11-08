Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COP26: The Africa NDC Hub launches a flagship report on Africa's NDCs journey and the imperative for climate finance innovation

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08-Nov-2021

The African Development Bank and partner institutions of the Africa NDC Hub have published a flagship report on the status of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in Africa and the imperative for climate finance innovation.

The report provides key action points needed to bring African countries on course to meeting their commitments under the Paris climate agreement, including setting up system enablers to crowd-in private capital. The study presents a compelling narrative on the pathway to raising ambition through NDC implementation, mapping out climate finance flows for both mitigation and adaptation, and investment strategy options to accelerate NDC interventions.

Most importantly, the report conveys the message of a continent with great potential to reach net-zero emissions and climate resilience within the timelines proposed by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its recent assessment.

The Africa NDC Hub report was launched at the Africa Pavilion at COP26 in Glasgow. In a keynote speech at the event, Seychelles Finance Minister Naadir Hassan pointed to the IPCC report's projection that the world could reach global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels as early as 2030. "Africa is well-positioned for climate action following the revision of NDCs," he said. The support received by Seychelles during the revision of its Nationally Determined Contributions was made feasible by partners stepping up to work together to drive the process beyond their own mandates, he said.

Uzoamaka Nwamarah, Climate Change Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said: "As one of the Africa NDC Hub partners, the Commonwealth Secretariat through its Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, with embedded national climate advisers in five African countries, remains committed to supporting and fast-tracking NDC implementation in vulnerable member countries by way of enhanced access to climate finance."

"The Africa NDC Hub is a vehicle through which the African Development Bank and its partners harness the power of partnerships to create the systemic change necessary to drive transformative actions for an inclusive and climate resilient future," said Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-In-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

Under the fourth pillar of the African Development Bank's new Climate Change and Green Growth Strategic Framework (2021-2030), the Bank will support regional member countries to strengthen policy and regulatory environments to facilitate five-year NDC revisions, long-term low-carbon and climate-resilient development strategies and National Adaptation Plans.

Please access the Africa NDCs Hub report here.

Contact:

Gershwin Wanneburg, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank, email: g.wanneburg@afdb.org

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aPoly Property Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB45.0 Billion for the Ten Months Ended 31 Oct 2021
PU
05:18aPS25/21 | CP13/21 – Responses to CP13/21 ‘Occasional Consultation Paper'
PU
05:18aNord Stream AG Celebrates a Decade of Gas Supplies
PU
05:18aNew rules to convert export proceeds will result in multiple benefits to the country and have no impact on inward remittances by Sri Lankans working abroad
PU
05:18aDados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:18aComunicado ao Mercado
PU
05:18aLLB committed to UN climate goals
PU
05:18aPlanning a positive impact on World Town Planning Day
PU
05:18aSRV will build the Lamminrahka school centre for 800 children in Kangasala
PU
05:18aCOLRUYT LIER : completely renovated store with bigger fresh market
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale
2China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing economy
3LUFTHANSA AG : Raised to Buy by Bernstein
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies downgrades from Buy to Sell
5PostNL's third-quarter earnings fall as parcel boom slows

HOT NEWS