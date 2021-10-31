COP26: What would success look like at the climate summit?

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Making a final assessment of the progress
achieved over the two weeks of the COP26 talks in Glasgow will
be complex. Unlike past climate summits, the event won't deliver
a new treaty or one big "win".
Rather, it will attempt to produce a myriad of smaller
victories - from the formal U.N. negotiations on the Paris
Agreement, and from the new climate pledges that countries,
companies and investors announce during the conference.
Its success will be judged on whether all those can together
keep the 1.5C goal alive.
The gap is huge. Scientists say capping warming at 1.5C
would require global emissions to plummet 45% by 2030 from 2010
levels, and reach net zero by 2050. Countries' current pledges
would see emissions soar by 16% by 2030.
COP26 will use three levers to attempt to steer the world
towards 1.5C.
AMBITION
First, it will devise a plan for how countries will
accelerate their emissions reduction pledges in future years.
COP26 will almost certainly not deliver enough pledges to
put the world firmly on course for 1.5C. But a credible deal to
ramp up ambition more frequently in the coming years could at
least keep it alive.
Denmark and Grenada have been put in charge of drawing up
options for this, and Britain is considering a proposal that
would require countries to come back with new, more ambitious
pledges as early as 2023.
The conference's British hosts are also lining up a set of
side-deals on phasing out coal, clean vehicles, and
deforestation. Those could help inch towards the Paris Agreement
goals, in the absence of new commitments from the world's
biggest polluters.
FINANCE
The second lever is money.
Wealthy countries confirmed last week they failed to meet a
2009 promise to deliver $100 billion annually by 2020 in climate
finance to help poorer nations cut their own emissions and build
resilient systems to weather worsening storms, floods and other
climate impacts.
That has stoked anger and mistrust among developing
countries, and undermined rich nations' requests that the
developing world cut emissions faster - which would require huge
investments to decarbonise everything from power plants, to
factories, to transport and farming.
COP26 will need to produce a plan to make sure the $100
billion arrives. It will also start negotiations on a new
climate finance goal for 2025 - and the rules to make sure rich
countries cannot avoid delivering the money.
A bloc of the world's most climate vulnerable countries are
also demanding that Glasgow starts talks on financing for
so-called "loss and damage" - money to compensate them for the
spiralling costs of climate change, from crop failures to rising
seas.
COP26 host Britain has also beckoned in the private sector,
and is lining up pledges from banks and investors to push
billions into clean investments and plug the gap left by wealthy
countries' lagging donations.
Analysts at Bernstein estimate that $2-4 trillion must be
invested in low-carbon industries each year for the world to
reach net zero emissions by 2050. Compare that with the $79.6
billion that rich countries offered poor countries in climate
finance in 2019.
Economists increasingly agree that cost of doing nothing -
and letting climate change unfold unchecked - would be far
higher.
RULEBOOK
The third priority for COP26 is for negotiators from the
nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to
finish the rules to implement the accord. That includes thorny
discussions on carbon markets, how countries will set climate
targets in future, and finance.
"Paris was the engagement party, but now we’re at the
wedding, waiting to see if the key countries and corporations
are ready to say 'I do'," said Greenpeace head Jennifer Morgan.
