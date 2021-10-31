COP26: World makes new bid to avert climate disaster

* World eyes Glasgow for new pledges of climate action
GLASGOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations COP26 summit
that starts in Glasgow this week has been billed as a
make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous
effects of climate change.
Delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26
aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5C
- the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive
- the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive
consequences.
"We need to come out of Glasgow saying with credibility that
we have kept 1.5 alive," Alok Sharma, COP26's president, said on
began arriving in the Scottish city.
began arriving in the Scottish city.
"We're already at global warming at 1.1 degrees above
pre-industrial levels," he told Sky News television. "At 1.5
there are countries in the world that will be underwater, and
that's why we need to get an agreement here on how we tackle
climate change over the next decade."
Meeting the 1.5 C goal, agreed in Paris to much fanfare in
2015, will require a surge in political momentum and diplomatic
heavy-lifting to make up for the insufficient action and empty
pledges that have characterised much of global climate politics.
The conference needs to secure more ambitious pledges
to further cut emissions, lock in billions in climate finance,
and finish the rules to implement the Paris Agreement with the
unanimous consent of the nearly 200 countries that signed it.
"Let’s be clear - there is a serious risk that Glasgow will
not deliver," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told
leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) rich nations last week.
Existing pledges to cut emissions would see the planet's
average temperature rise 2.7C this century, which the United
Nations says would supercharge the destruction that climate
change is already causing by intensifying storms, exposing more
people to deadly heat and floods, killing coral reefs and
destroying natural habitats.
A new pledge last week from China, the world's biggest
polluter, was labelled a missed opportunity that will cast a
shadow over the two-week summit. Announcements from Russia and
Saudi Arabia were also lacklustre.
The return of the United States, the world's biggest
economy, to U.N. climate talks will be a boon to the conference,
after a four-year absence under President Donald Trump.
But like many world leaders, President Joe Biden will arrive
at COP26 without firm legislation in place to deliver his own
climate pledge as Congress wrangles over how to finance it and
about whether U.S. agencies can even regulate greenhouse gas
about whether U.S. agencies can even regulate greenhouse gas
emissions.
Leaders of the G20 meeting in Rome this weekend will say
they aim to cap global warming at 1.5C, but will largely avoid
firm commitments, according to a draft statement seen by
Reuters.
The joint statement reflects tough negotiations, but details
The joint statement reflects tough negotiations, but details few concrete actions to limit carbon emissions.
The G20, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and
the United States, accounts for about 80% of global greenhouse
gas emissions, but hopes the Rome meeting might pave the way to
success in Scotland have dimmed considerably.
SHADOW OF COVID-19
Adding to the challenging geopolitical backdrop, a global
energy crunch has prompted China to turn to highly polluting
coal to avert power shortages, and left Europe seeking more gas,
another fossil fuel.
Ultimately, negotiations will boil down to questions of
fairness and trust between rich countries whose greenhouse gas
emissions caused climate change, and poor countries being asked
to de-carbonise their economies with insufficient financial
support.
COVID-19 has exacerbated the divide between rich and poor. A
lack of vaccines and travel curbs mean some representatives from
the poorest countries cannot attend the meeting.
Other obstacles - not least, sky-high hotel rates in Glasgow
- have stoked concerns that civil society groups from the
poorest nations which are also most at risk from global warming
will be under-represented.
COVID-19 will make this U.N. climate conference different
from any other, as 25,000 delegates from governments, companies,
civil society, indigenous peoples, and the media will fill
Glasgow's cavernous Scottish Event Campus.
All must wear masks, socially distance and produce a
negative COVID-19 test to enter each day - meaning the
final-hour "huddles" of negotiatiors that clinched deals at past
climate talks are off the table.
Attendees who test positive must quarantine for 10 days -
potentially missing most of the conference.
World leaders will kick start COP26 on Monday with two days
of speeches that could include some new emissions-cutting
pledges, before technical negotiators lock horns over the Paris
accord rules. Any deal is likely to be struck hours or even days
after the event's Nov. 12 finish date.
Outside, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to
take to the streets to demand urgent climate action.
Assessing progress will be complex. Unlike past climate
summits, the event won't deliver a new treaty or a big "win" but
seeks to secure smaller but vital victories on emission-cutting
pledges, climate finance and investment.
Ultimately success will be judged on whether those deals add
up to enough progress to keep the 1.5C goal alive.
Since the Paris accord in 2015, scientists have issued
increasingly urgent warnings that the 1.5C goal is slipping out
of reach. To meet it, global emissions must plummet 45% by 2030
from 2010 levels, and reach net zero by 2050 - requiring huge
changes to countries' systems of transport, energy production,
manufacturing and farming. Countries' current pledges would see
global emissions soar by 16% by 2030.
