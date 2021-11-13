COP26 climate conference approves revised deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A revised deal was approved at
the United Nations climate conference on Saturday after a
last-minute change to the text regarding coal, which drew
complaints from vulnerable nations wanting a more definitive
statement on ending fossil fuel subsidies.
After a last-minute change to the language surrounding coal
with India proposing replacing the phrase "phase out" with
"phase down", Britain's president of the COP26 summit brought
down the gavel to signal an agreement that was negotiated over
two weeks had been passed.
(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper
Editing by Frances Kerry)