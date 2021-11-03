COP26 coal deals take aim at dirtiest fossil fuel

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland, Vietnam, Chile and other
countries will pledge on Thursday to phase out coal-fuelled
power generation and stop building new plants, in a deal the
COP26 summit's British hosts said would commit 190 nations and
organisations to quit the fuel.
Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas
emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to
climate change. Weaning the world off coal is seen as vital to
achieve globally agreed climate targets.
Signatories of the COP26 agreement https://www.reuters.com/business/cop
would commit on Thursday to shun investments in new coal plants
at home and abroad, and phase out coal-fuelled power generation
in the 2030s in richer countries, and the 2040s for poorer
nations, the British government said.
"The end of coal is in sight. The world is moving in the
right direction, standing ready to seal coal’s fate and embrace
the environmental and economic benefits of building a future
that is powered by clean energy," British business and energy
secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.
Separately, the Powering Past Coal Alliance - an
international campaign aimed at phasing out the fuel - said it
had secured 28 new members, including Ukraine, which pledged to
quit the fuel by 2035. Coal produced roughly a third of
Ukraine's power last year.
Factors including concerns over planet-warming pollution and
a worsening economic profile for coal-fuelled generation have
curbed its share in wealthy western countries including Britain,
Germany and Ireland over the last few decades.
But coal still produced around 37% of the world's
electricity in 2019, and a cheap, abundant local supply means
the fuel dominates power production in countries including South
Africa, Poland and India. These countries will require huge
investments to shift their industries and energy sectors onto
cleaner sources.
The global pipeline for new coal power projects has
shrivelled in recent years, although China, India, Vietnam and
Indonesia are among those planning to build new coal plants.
Britain did not confirm if those countries would be involved
in the COP26 coal phase out pledge, or if Vietnman's pledge on
Thursday would affect its pipeline of coal projects already in
the pre-construction stage.
China said in September it would stop funding overseas coal
plants, although the pledge did not cover domestic projects.
A raft of finance announcements are expected at COP26 on
Thursday to accompany the coal pledges - both through new
investments in clean power, and funds to support workers and
regions that depend on the coal sector for their livelihoods.
Countries including Britain and the United States announced
a $8.5 billion partnership with South Africa at the COP26
conference on Tuesday, to help the country phase out coal
faster.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Simon Jessop in Glasgow;
Editing by David Gregorio)