COP26 delegates agree on need to deliver on $100 bln climate finance pledge - UK's Sharma

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delegates heading to the COP26 U.N.
climate summit in Glasgow agreed they must deliver on the $100
billion per year pledge to help most vulnerable nations tackle
climate change, COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Saturday.
Speaking after days of meetings at the pre-COP26 climate
event in Italy, Sharma said there was a consensus to do more to
keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach, adding more
needed to be done collectively in terms of national climate
plans.
The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure more
ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that
signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well
below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and to 1.5 degrees preferably -
above pre-industrial levels.
