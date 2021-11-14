COP26 message to business: clean up to cash in

(Repeats for wider distribution; no changes to text)
* New Carbon market rules set to drive investments
* 1.5C target adds pressure for more net-zero plans
* Scrutiny of fossil fuels could shake-up industries
GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The hard-fought Glasgow Climate
Pact sent a clear message to global companies and executives:
reassess business strategies and carbon footprints to reap
monetary rewards, or lag and risk losses.
The deal https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/un-climate-negotiators-go-into-overtime-save-15-celsius-goal-2021-11-13
announced late Saturday, ending two weeks of fraught
negotiations between nearly 200 nations, pushes countries to do
much more https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/factbox-whats-glasgow-climate-pact-2021-11-13
to curb climate-warming carbon emissions. That pressure will
increasingly be imposed on investment and industry to bring
emissions associated with their businesses in check.
The Glasgow pact also delivered a breakthrough on rules for
governing carbon markets https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/outline-carbon-markets-deal-emerges-un-climate-summit-2021-11-13,
and took aim at fossil fuel subsidies.
Beyond the political negotiations, the Glasgow gathering
brought in many of the world’s top CEOs, mayors, and leaders in
industries, including finance, construction, vehicles and
aviation, agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure.
"COP26 has unleashed a wall of new private sector money,"
said Gregory Barker, executive chairman at energy and aluminum
company EN+ Group, by email. "For business everywhere, one thing
is certain, big change is coming and coming fast."
Two separate investment conferences on the side of the U.N.
climate summit touted profits to be made for those who meet
environmental conditions for the cash. Many deals https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/mission-coalition-cop26-spawns-confusing-clusters-2021-11-05
were announced, including plans for a standards body to
scrutinize corporate climate disclosures that will challenge
boardrooms.
GOAL OF 1.5 DEGREES
With the pact reaffirming a global commitment to containing
global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), along
with "accelerated action in this critical decade," boards can
expect tougher national pollution policies across all sectors,
particularly in transport, energy and farming.
That will leave the companies without a plan to adapt to a
low-carbon economy looking exposed, U.N. High-level Climate
Action Champion Nigel Topping said.
"If you haven't got a net-zero target now, you're looking
like you don't care about the next generation, and you're not
paying attention to regulations coming down the pipe," Topping
said. "Your credit rating's at risk, and your ability to attract
and keep talent is at risk."
Adding to the pressure, financial services firms with around
$130 trillion in assets have pledged https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03
to align their business with the net-zero goal. Increasingly,
they will lean on the boards of corporate climate laggards.
CARBON MARKETS
The summit’s deal resolving rules for the global trading of
carbon offset credits was applauded by business for its
potential to unlock trillions of dollars in finance to help
countries and companies manage the energy transition https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/dollars-dirt-big-ag-pays-farmers-control-their-soil-bound-carbon-2021-10-25.
Observers said the agreed rules addressed the biggest
worries https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/toughest-tasks-un-climate-talks-article-6-co2-markets-2021-10-26
and would likely prevent most abuses of the system.
The non-profit We Mean Business coalition, which works with
corporates on climate, said the rules "have the potential to
unleash huge investments."
By putting in place the framework for a global trading
system, the pact also brings the world closer to having a
worldwide price on carbon - demanded as a priority by investors
and companies before the talks.
A global price would allow companies to more accurately
assess the value of assets, as well as costly externalities -
driving more climate-aligned decisions on anything from where to
build factories to which companies to buy or products to launch.
With carbon offsets tied to efforts to preserve nature, more
than 100 global leaders https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/over-100-global-leaders-pledge-end-deforestation-by-2030-2021-11-01
during the conference pledged to halt and reverse deforestation
by 2030. Companies and investors also said they would ramp up
forest-protection efforts.
FOSSIL FUELS
For the first time, the deal saw countries acknowledge that
fossil fuels were the main cause of climate change, and called
for an end to "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies." It did not
say how to determine if subsidies could be justified.
It singled out coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels,
though at the 11th hour switched from urging a "phase out" in
coal-fired power to a "phase down."
The change in wording, following objections by India, China
and other coal-dependent nations, was seen by developing
economies as an acknowledgement that industrialized nations are
mostly responsible for the climate problem. But many in wealthy
economies worried it could mean years more of unbridled
emissions as developing nations grow.
Calling the move "dangerous and damaging for the climate,"
Germany’s biggest industry association warned it could hobble
its industries as they are forced to abandon the cheap fossil
fuel international competitors can still use.
"This concentrates emissions in countries with less
stringent climate measures and unilaterally wears on companies
that already need to cope with large financial burdens," the
Federation of German Industry said Sunday.
Still, the very mention of coal and fossil fuels in the
Glasgow pact was hailed as progress in U.N. climate talks, which
for decades have skirted the issue.
Saker Nusseibeh, chief executive of the international
business of asset manager Federated Hermes said the result would
put pressure on some oil companies that were "not as forthcoming
as others."
He also said "coal companies will have to think very
carefully about their future plans."
Meanwhile, the world's biggest economies are driving the
shift.
The top two, the United States and China announced plans to
cooperate on climate action, including bringing down emissions
of the potent greenhouse gas methane.
Elsewhere, six countries, including France, joined the
Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, committing to halting new oil and
gas drilling.
Twenty countries including the United States and Canada
pledged to halt https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/19-countries-plan-cop26-deal-end-financing-fossil-fuels-abroad-sources-2021-11-03
public financing of fossil fuel projects overseas, and 23
nations promised to phase out coal-fired power.
A number of companies in sectors including transport are
already betting big on increased electrification, with U.S. car
makers Ford and General Motors among those saying
they will phase out fossil fuel vehicles https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/six-major-carmakers-agree-phase-out-fossil-fuel-vehicles-by-2040-uk-says-2021-11-10
by 2040.
The Glasgow talks have "drawn attention to the great
opportunities arising from a different form of development –
stronger, cleaner, more efficient, more resilient and more
inclusive," said climate economist Nicholas Stern https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/economics-must-step-up-green-challenge-says-lses-stern-2021-11-05.
The breakthroughs "seek to make clean and green production
competitive in all these areas by 2030."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Jake Spring and by Ross Kerber in
Boston; Additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Berlin;
Writing by Katy Daigle; editing by Barbara Lewis)