COP27: China stops short of joining global methane pledge

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's
special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua outlined his country's policy
for reducing methane emissions at an event at the COP27 U.N.
climate talks on Thursday, but stopped short of joining an
international deal to cut emissions of the powerful greenhouse
gas by 30% by 2030.
U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry introduced Xie at the
event, where the United States and the European Union announced
more than 150 countries had signed on to the pledge since it was
launched last year at climate talks in Glasgow.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Jonathan Oatis)