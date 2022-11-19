COP27: New climate fund proposal targets "particularly vulnerable" nations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A newly
published COP27 draft proposal on Saturday on funding
arrangements to help poorer countires affected by climate
disasters said they would help "those that are particularly
vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change".
The new clause sets out in more detail than earlier
iterations of the proposal those countries which might benefit
from a new fund being proposed at the climate talks in Egypt.
