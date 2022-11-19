COP27: New climate fund proposal targets "particularly vulnerable" nations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A newly published COP27 draft proposal on Saturday on funding arrangements to help poorer countires affected by climate disasters said they would help "those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change".

The new clause sets out in more detail than earlier iterations of the proposal those countries which might benefit from a new fund being proposed at the climate talks in Egypt. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)