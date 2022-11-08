Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

COP27-Tree-counting NGO offers data to tackle deforestation

11/08/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the devastation caused by a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia

(Reuters) - California-based non-governmental organisation CTrees launched on Tuesday a data service to help countries limit deforestation and monitor the number of trees they have.

Based on 20 years of data, CTrees' platform uses advanced satellite technology to enable the detection of changes in forests, including degradation, fires and clearance.

As global climate talks take place until Nov. 18 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, CTrees said its data would help countries to measure their contribution to reducing emissions ahead of a stocktake of progress at next year's U.N climate talks.

So far, emissions reductions are not enough to cap global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the level scientists consider necessary to avoid the most severe impacts.

CTrees' project, which is making its data showing how much carbon is stored in trees available for download, has been developed by an international team of scientists, led by Sassan Saatchi, a senior scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"We are coming dangerously close to the 1.5 degree threshold," Saatchi said in a statement. "Soon many impacts of climate change will be irreversible and countries need the most accurate data possible to implement the most effective, immediate policy."

In an interview, the scientist said CTrees could give policymakers a tool to assess forests and trees outside official forest areas as well as within them.

In Africa, CTrees' satellite mapping showed a third of all trees were outside areas classified as forests.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Milla Nissi and Barbara Lewis)

By Juliette Portala


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.50% 437.88 Real-time Quote.-20.39%
LUMBER -0.86% 451.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.36% 144.69 Real-time Quote.-20.01%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pTwitter to introduce 'Official' label for select verified accounts
RE
05:58pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:57pArgentina plans $9.4 bln local debt swap to ease year-end payment crunch
RE
05:56pLucid group - higher costs offset by lower freight costs q/q…
RE
05:56pCommunications Services Down; Disney Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:55pLucid group - cost increase was primarily related to personnel a…
RE
05:51pSouth Africa station to help NASA track missions
RE
05:51pTech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:51pLucid group - expect new battery supply deal along with existing…
RE
05:49pLucid group - recently validated battery cells with another glob…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
2Spanish pharmaceuticals firm Grifols reports 30% drop in nine-month pro..
3Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
4Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
5Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOT NEWS