COP27: U.S. climate envoy Kerry contracts COVID

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Special
Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at the
COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the State Department said on
Friday.
"He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild
symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign
counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27,"
State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed
statement.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)