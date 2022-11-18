COP27: UK, US others float new proposal on loss and damage -source

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A coalition
of developed nations including the United States and the United
Kingdom have issued a draft proposal on loss and damage funding,
a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The proposal would set up "new and enhanced funding
arrangements for assisting developing countries that are
particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change
in responding to loss and damage," according to a draft seen by
Reuters. It would also create "an expert group" to tackle key
questions about where the funding should come from and how the
funding mechanism should be run.
A second source confirmed that the draft was the current
proposal under consideration at the talks.
It was not immediately clear how the proposal differed
from an earlier
EU proposal
. That proposal would have set up a special fund for
covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries,
funded from a "broad donor base", according to EU climate policy
chief Frans Timmermans.
That wording suggested high-emitting emerging economies
like China would have to contribute, rather than having the fund
financed only by rich nations that have historically contributed
the most to global warming.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by David Gregorio)