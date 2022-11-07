COP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?

Nov 7 (Reuters) - World leaders, policymakers and
delegates from nearly 200 countries are at the COP27 U.N.
climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive a goal to
avert the worst impacts of climate change.
Here are some of the latest comments by those attending:
UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures
keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points
that will make climate chaos irreversible."
"We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the
accelerator."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA
"Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that
gets us at least to $75 average price per ton of carbon in 2030,
we simply don't create the incentive for businesses and
consumers to shift."
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED
AL-NAHYAN
"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and
it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is
in need of oil and gas."
MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE
AFRICAN UNION
"Even if Africa contributes less than 4% of greenhouse
gases, it subscribes to frugal development of carbon, resilient
to climate change, for a goal of carbon neutrality in a
reasonable timeframe. We are for a green transition that is
equitable and just, instead of decisions that jeopardise our
development, including universal access to electricity to which
600 million Africans remain deprived."
MIA MOTTLEY, PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS
"How do companies make $200 billion dollars in profits in
the last three months and not expect to contribute at least 10
cents in every dollar of profit to a loss and damage fund. This
is what our people expect."
FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE
"We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and
we're starting to act, but we're not doing enough."
"We must see the so-called 'dash for gas' for what it really
is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of
the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets,
especially here in Africa."
"We have to move beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism."
EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE
"Even if our world has changed, the climate issue cannot
be a balancing item of the war unleashed by Russia on Ukrainian
soil (...) We will not sacrifice our commitments to the climate
due to the Russian threat in terms of energy so all countries
must continue to uphold all their commitments."
FAUSTIN ARCHANGE TOUADERA, PRESIDENT OF CENTRAL AFRICAN
REPUBLIC
"We should say clearly the rich countries - the top
polluters - are the ones who are most to blame for endangering
humanity."