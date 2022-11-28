COP27 climate summit missed chance for ambition on fossil fuels, critics say

*
Climate summit lacked ambition - govt officials
*
Ukraine war has complicated shift away from fossil fuels
*
Egyptian presidency says text reflects "just transition"
*
Oil and gas producer UAE to host climate summit in 2023
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fossil fuel producers benefited from
sympathetic treatment in Egypt at the COP27 climate talks,
government officials said, bringing their influence to bear in
rushed final negotiations and frustrating those who hoped for a
more ambitious outcome.
Officials said the host Egypt, a natural gas exporter and
frequent recipient of funds from Gulf oil producers, was partly
responsible, although the war in Ukraine and the subsequent
European energy crisis also had an impact.
Egyptian officials have said their priority was to provide a
conducive atmosphere for negotiations and act as a neutral
mediator. The presidency denied that fossil fuel producers had
been given sympathetic treatment.
"The end decision at COP27 was a compilation of inputs
reached by consensus of all the UNFCCC parties who were all
consulted," it said in a statement, referring to nearly 200
countries taking part in the summit under the U.N. Framework
Convention on Climate Change.
Demands from environmental groups and scientists that
governments and companies should leave oil and gas in the ground
have had less traction this year, since European countries have
scrambled to replace Russian gas.
The COP27 meeting yielded mixed results, with a hard-fought
agreement on a fund for countries most harmed by climate change
being welcomed by vulnerable nations, but a cover text that some
officials said lacked ambition due to the influence of fossil
fuel producers. The cover text summarises key outcomes of the
summit.
"The cover decision and the mitigation work program does not
fully reflect the urgency of the climate crisis and did indeed
cater too much to the more fossil and backward-looking forces,"
said Espen Barth Eide, Norway's minister of climate and
environment.
Some of the countries that had pushed hardest for the new
fund for loss and damage simultaneously tried to weaken language
around phasing down fossil fuels, he added.
LOW-EMISSION ENERGY
The COP27 agreements are in line with what came out of the
Glasgow meeting last year, to accelerate "efforts towards the
phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient
fossil fuel subsidies", rather than being strengthened to
phasing down fossil fuels as some countries had pushed for.
It also included a new reference to "low emission and
renewable energy". The Egyptian presidency said the language
reflected part of the "just transition" adopted by all parties,
which includes the use of hydrogen and nuclear energy to reduce
emissions.
Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry acknowledged there had
been "disappointment in certain quarters" but told reporters
after the deal that "a single party cannot achieve all their
ambition, and this does not take away from the value of what was
reached".
For some, the Egyptian presidency had delivered a
satisfactory deal by forging the agreement to set up a loss and
damage fund. The idea had been resisted for years by some of the
largest emitters, such as the United States and Europe, who were
worried about the extent of liabilities.
Loss and damage was "the one thing we wanted a lot for ages,
and that being solved at a COP being hosted by a developing
country, that in itself is a great win because it shows their
diplomatic strength," said Selamawit Wubet, an adviser to a
group of countries highly vulnerable to climate change.
But climate activists and some delegates said little
progress had been made on most other issues, contending that the
tone had been set by fossil fuel producers who played a more
public and prominent role in Sharm el-Sheikh than at previous
summits.
'DIFFICULT TRANSITION'
"It has now become quite clear that the transition away from
fossil fuels is going to be a difficult one," said Pakistan's UN
Ambassador Munir Akram, citing the impact of the war in Ukraine.
In the final 24 hours, the COP presidency held a meeting
where calls from negotiators from countries and groups including
Switzerland, the United States, Latin America and small island
states, for Egypt to include language initially proposed by
India to phase down all fossil fuels were unheeded, officials
said. At least 80 countries supported such language, they said.
Some negotiators expressed concern that Egypt had advanced
its proposal without thorough consultation, as major emitters
and producers took a stand against more ambitious goals on
limiting fossil fuel use.
The Egyptian presidency told Reuters the process was
"praised by all parties for being focused and streamlined".
"The issue of phasing down all fossil fuels was not agreed
upon by many countries," it said.
ALL NIGHT TALKS
Ahead of the final plenary meeting where a deal was struck
just after 5:30 a.m. local time, a Reuters reporter saw some
delegates caught off guard by the presidency's last-minute
announcement of the session. Guards had to wake up some
delegates sleeping on couches and chairs outside the plenary
hall after 3 a.m., instructing them to go inside.
"It was very rushed towards the end," said Shauna Aminath,
Maldives environment minister. "The normal procedure is that
there would be more consultation and open dialogue on these
things," she said.
The European Union, which had threatened to walk out, fell
reluctantly in line to preserve the deal on loss and damage.
Egypt will hold the COP presidency until it hands over to
the United Arab Emirates, an ally and a major hydrocarbons
producer, in just under a year.
"Holding COPs in petro-states may seem counterproductive but
actually we can't ignore these countries. They need to be
engaged in the process and putting pressure on them as a COP
host may provide bigger gains," said Mohamed Adow, founder of
think tank Power Shift Africa.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, Aidan Lewis, Valerie Volcovici,
Gloria Dickie, William James, Kate Abnett and Seham Eloraby;
Editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)