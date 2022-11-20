COP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The climate
deal agreed at COP27 in Egypt is not a sufficient step forward,
European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on
Sunday, criticising the commitment of some countries towards
efforts to limit rising temperatures.
"This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front
of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet,"
Timmermans told the conference.
"It does not bring enough added efforts for major emitters
to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)