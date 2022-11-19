Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain

11/19/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach.

The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need approval from the nearly 200 countries at the climate summit in Egypt. Negotiators will spend the next few hours studying the texts and deciding whether they can back them.

The so-called 'cover decision' sits alongside a host of other agreements still subject to intense negotiation a day after the summit was due to have closed.

The draft contained only a partial text on the contentious issue of "loss and damage" payments to countries hit by climate-driven disasters. It left a placeholder in the section for funding arrangements on loss and damage where text could be added later if countries reach agreement.

In line with earlier iterations, the draft did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phasing down use of "all fossil fuels". It instead referred to a phase down of coal only, as agreed at last year's summit.

In an attempt to close the yawning gap between current climate pledges and the far deeper cuts needed to avert disastrous climate change, the draft requests that countries which have not yet done so upgrade their 2030 emissions cutting targets by the end of 2023. (Reporting by William James and Kate Abnett; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Janet Lawrence)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:13aRussia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
RE
09:11aSoccer-'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised
RE
08:55aUk pm sunak package will include 125 anti-aircraft guns, technol…
RE
08:54aUk pm sunak told zelenskiy in kyiv: the uk will provide a 50 mln…
RE
08:52aPolish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border
RE
08:45aUkraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv
RE
07:57aGermany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
RE
07:51aFuneral held for man killed by missile in Poland
RE
07:46aSuspected Congolese soldier killed after crossing border - Rwanda ministry
RE
07:31aCOP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
3Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
4Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
5Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agenc..

HOT NEWS