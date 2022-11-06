COP27 kicks off with deal to discuss climate compensation

*
Move to formally discuss issue followed late-night talks
*
No reference to richer nations' liability
*
Poorer countries "rightly expect" solidarity - German govt
(Recasts, adds background)
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Delegates from
nearly 200 countries kicked off the U.N. climate summit in Egypt
on Sunday with an agreement to discuss compensating poor nations
for mounting damage linked to global warming, placing the
controversial topic on the agenda for the first time since
climate talks began decades ago.
The agreement set a constructive tone for the COP27 summit
in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where governments
hope to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of
planetary warming even as a slew of crises - from a land war in
Europe to rampant inflation - distract the international focus.
For more than a decade, wealthy nations have rejected
official discussions on what is referred to as loss and damage,
the term used to describe rich nations paying out funds to help
poor countries cope with the consequences of global warming for
which they bear little blame.
At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations,
including the United States and the European Union blocked a
proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead
supporting a three-year dialogue for funding discussions.
But pressure to address the issue has been increasing as
weather calamities mount, including this year's floods in
Pakistan that caused economic losses of more than $30 billion
and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
"The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity
for the victims of climate disasters," COP27 President Sameh
Shoukry told the opening plenary.
He added the decision created "an institutionally stable
space" for discussion of funding for loss and damage, and that
the talks are intended to lead to a conclusive decision "no
later than 2024".
The issue could ramp up diplomatic tensions already
stretched by Russia's war on Ukraine, a surge in energy prices
and the risks of economic recession triggered by inflation.
Negotiations on Saturday night before the agenda's adoption
"were extremely challenging," Harjeet Singh, head of global
political strategy at the non-profit Climate Action Network
International, said.
Bangladeshi-based environmental research body, the
International Centre for Climate Change and Development, said it
was "good news" loss and damage was officially on the agenda.
"Now the real work begins to make finance a reality," said
Saleemul Huq, director of the centre who serves as an adviser to
the Climate Vulnerable Forum group of 58 countries.
BROKEN PROMISES
The climate talks begin under a cloud of skepticism that
world governments are doing enough to address global warming.
A United Nations report released last week showed global
emissions on track to rise 10.6% by 2030 compared with 2010
levels. Scientists say those emissions must drop 43% by that
time to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures as targeted by the
Paris Agreement of 2015 — the threshold above which climate
change risks spinning out of control.
Rich nations are also underperforming on a promise to
provide $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing
countries cut CO2 emissions and adapt to climate change, for
example by building infrastructure to protect drinking water
supplies from rising seas.
And many countries, including the United States and members
of the European Union, are calling for increased supply of
fossil fuels to help bring down consumer energy prices, a trend
that risks delaying a global shift toward cleaner energy.
Despite increased momentum to address loss and damage
due to a rise in climate change-fuelled disasters, COP27 faces
headwinds to raising cash - with western governments' budgets
depleted from huge spending to shield their citizens from the
economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.
So far, only two small countries have offered funding for
loss and damage. Denmark committed 100 million Danish crowns,
and Scotland pledged £2 million ($2.28 million).
Inside the U.N. negotiations this week, small island states
- whose vulnerability to climate change has seen them play an
outsized role in past U.N. talks - will push a proposal for a
U.N.-hosted "response fund" to pool and distribute cash to
countries struck by disasters.
Others are looking outside of the formal U.N. negotiations,
where any deal requires unanimous approval from all countries
and progress can be achingly slow.
The "V20" group of 58 climate-vulnerable countries and the
Group of 7 rich nations will launch a "Global Shield" to
strengthen insurance and disaster protection finance. Germany is
expected to commit money for the scheme.
"What’s needed is a mosaic of approaches," said Alex Scott,
climate diplomacy expert at think tank E3G. Scott said this
should also include fixing issues with existing U.N. climate
funds, which struggle with years-long delays in dispersing
finance and complex application processes that prevent some poor
countries from accessing support.
($1 = 0.8791 pounds)
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Kate Abnett; additional
reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by William Maclean,
Barbara Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)