COP27 negotiators face long and difficult journey - EU's Timmermans

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Negotiators
at the COP27 summit in Egypt face a difficult task over the
coming days, European Union climate policy chief Frans
Timmermans said on Thursday.
"It's going to be quite a long and difficult journey to the
end of this process," Timmermans told a news conference. "Today,
I'm afraid I'm not sure yet where these talks will land."
"If this COP fails, we all lose."
The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the COP27
climate summit would keep a target of limiting global warming to
1.5 degrees Celsius, but leaves many of the most contentious
issues in the talks unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.
"The presidency have reassured me that this text is a
compilation of submissions they received and not a proposed
presidency landing zone. That's good news," Timmermans said.
"I hope the presidency will present us soon with a text that
we can take as a basis for negotiations."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)