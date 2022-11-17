Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

COP27 negotiators face long and difficult journey - EU's Timmermans

11/17/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt face a difficult task over the coming days, European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"It's going to be quite a long and difficult journey to the end of this process," Timmermans told a news conference. "Today, I'm afraid I'm not sure yet where these talks will land."

"If this COP fails, we all lose."

The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the COP27 climate summit would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but leaves many of the most contentious issues in the talks unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.

"The presidency have reassured me that this text is a compilation of submissions they received and not a proposed presidency landing zone. That's good news," Timmermans said.

"I hope the presidency will present us soon with a text that we can take as a basis for negotiations." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:21aBritain's Hunt sets out plans to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030
RE
07:21aSri Lanka postpones debt restructuring talks, hopes for IMF deal in Dec
RE
07:21aMinister says fresh date will be set after ironing out details w…
RE
07:21aSri lanka postpones debt restructuring talks initially planned f…
RE
07:21aSiemens Gamesa plans to sell its Morocco turbine blade factory
RE
07:20aKremlin says it cannot imagine public negotiations with Kyiv
RE
07:19aItaly govt loses court battle over ID documents for gay parents
RE
07:19aCOP27 negotiators face long and difficult journey - EU's Timmermans
RE
07:19aU.K. Unveils Tax Increases and Spending Cuts to Corral Debt
DJ
07:18aEU wrestles with Payment for Order Flow share trading rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2SAP SE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
3INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
4Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
5LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..

HOT NEWS