COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Delegates at
the the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss
whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most
vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.
"This creates for the first time an institutionally stable
space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to
discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to
deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage," COP27
president Sameh Shoukry told the opening plenary.
The item was adopted to the agenda in Sharm el-Sheikh,
Egypt, on Sunday, as world leaders arrived for the negotiations
scheduled to run through Nov. 18.
Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss
and damage - funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable
lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for
climate-warming emissions.
At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a
proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead
supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.
The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27
will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are
intended to lead to a conclusive decision "no later than 2024,"
Shoukry said.
"The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity
for the victims of climate disasters," he added.
