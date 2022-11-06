COP27 to formally discuss climate compensation for poorer nations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - COP27
delegates agreed on Sunday to discuss whether rich countries
should compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to climate
change at the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh,
Egypt.
Diplomats approved a much-disputed agenda item to talk about
matters relating to "funding arrangements responding to loss and
damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change,
including a focus on addressing loss and damage."
The conference runs from Nov. 6 through Nov. 18.
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie, editing by William James)