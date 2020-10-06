CORE Industrial Partners Acquires TCG Legacy

CORE Industrial Partners LLC (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed a platform investment in TCG Legacy, Inc. (“TCG Legacy”, or the “Company”), a leading marketing solutions provider, specializing in printing and packaging services for pharmaceutical, consumer products, technology and higher education companies and institutions.

TCG Legacy offers a wide array of marketing solutions and in-house manufacturing capabilities, integrating traditional print with a variety of comprehensive marketing programs, including electronic correspondence and social media. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company operates a 70,000 square foot manufacturing facility with capabilities including cross-media marketing, variable data management, fulfillment, digital printing, offset printing, packaging and finishing. TCG Legacy serves a large, recurring customer base of well-entrenched clients, primarily comprised of pharmaceutical companies and higher education institutions.

John May, Managing Partner of CORE, said, “TCG Legacy is a well-established platform with a dedicated focus on customer service and broad in-house capabilities across both cross-media marketing and traditional print services. CORE intends to augment the Company’s existing capability set and geographic reach to build a national organization, in part, through complementary acquisitions in what is a regional, highly fragmented industry.”

Frank Papa, Senior Partner of CORE, said, “The Company’s deep industry experience, turnkey marketing solutions and highly attractive end markets are all notable differentiators. We’re excited to partner with the Company’s management team to execute on a variety of exciting value creation opportunities and accelerate TCG Legacy’s growth.”

Pete Reckert, Co-President and Co-Founder of TCG Legacy, said, “For over 25 years, TCG Legacy has delivered award-winning, customer-centric print and packaging services. Our loyal customer base has enabled the Company to grow into a leading provider of marketing solutions for pharmaceutical, education and many other industries.”

Bob Price, Co-President and Co-Founder of TCG Legacy, said, “On behalf of all of our valued employees, we look forward to partnering with CORE and leveraging their resources and printing industry expertise to enhance our unique offering.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower middle-market industrial technology and manufacturing businesses. Our team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a proven track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies with lasting results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT TCG Legacy:

TCG Legacy is a full-service marketing solutions provider offering a broad range of cross-media marketing, graphics, printing and packaging services. The Company primarily serves the pharmaceutical and higher education end markets, including specialized pharmaceutical application providers and some of the most prestigious higher education institutions in the United States, from its manufacturing facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.tcglegacy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005143/en/