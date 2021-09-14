CORRECTION -- Villa Charities Announces Winners of 2021 Scholarship Program

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, September 14th by Villa Charities, please note that the first bullet point under Villa Charities Graduate Student Scholarship Recipients should have read "Daniela Testani, University of Toronto, Health and Rehabilitation Sciences". The corrected release follows:

Villa Charities is excited to announce the winners of its second annual national scholarship program for post-secondary undergraduate and graduate students. The second year of the Villa Charities Scholarship Program was launched in February 2021 and is available to students of any heritage who help further Villa Charities’ mission of enriching lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage.

“I am thrilled that the second year of our scholarship program has been so successful,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Each of the 2021 scholarship recipients exemplifies the importance of their heritage and how it aligns with Villa Charities’ mission. I am proud that we can support these exceptional students in their future academic endeavours.”

The Villa Charities Scholarship Program includes a total of 20 scholarships valued at $60,000. Eight of the twenty scholarships are awarded through Villa Charities Foundation in support of undergraduate and graduate-level studies in a variety of disciplines. The remaining twelve scholarships are awarded through George Brown College in Toronto, in support of students pursuing a degree in Architectural Studies or Culinary Arts. Four students will receive The Villa Charities Renzo Pillon Memorial Scholarship and eight students will be the recipient of the Villa Charities Culinary Scholarship, supported in part by The Food Dudes.

Villa Charities announced the eight winners of their Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships today.

Villa Charities Undergraduate Student Scholarship Recipients

(Including The Janet Angela Rinaldi Tribute Scholarships)

Four awards of $2,500 were presented to the following full-time Undergraduate students:

Giulia Riondino , McGill University, Psychology

, McGill University, Psychology Victoria Cardillo, University of Guelph, Biomedical Sciences

The Janet Angela Rinaldi Tribute Scholarship Recipients include:

Teresa Lindman, Wilfred Laurier University, Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Minors in Italian, French)



Christian D’Ambrosi, University of Toronto, International Relations and History (Majors) and Italian (Minor)



Villa Charities Graduate Student Scholarship Recipients

Four awards of $5,000 were presented to the following full-time Graduate students:

Daniela Testani , University of Toronto, Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

, University of Toronto, Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Katelyn Procopio , University of Toronto, Faculty of Information

, University of Toronto, Faculty of Information Sara Corvinelli , University of Toronto, Medical Sciences

, University of Toronto, Medical Sciences Alessandra Ceccacci, University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine

These scholarships were awarded by Villa Charities Foundation to students who are registered, full-time students at an accredited college or university, Canadian citizens or have permanent-residence status, and are enrolled for the 2021/2022 academic year. Eligible students were required to demonstrate leadership through community involvement or volunteering, as well as write a submission essay describing how they helped further Villa Charities’ mission.

"My journey in discovering my Italian heritage has been a wonderful one. By learning the language in school, creating a documentary around Italian Canadian culture, being active in IUSCA, and being a teacher and mentor to the younger generations, I have actively served the Italian Canadian community, and by aspiring to work in the community as a lawyer, I plan to continue to do so in the future.”

– Christian D’Ambrosi, Undergraduate Scholarship Recipient

“The Italian Canadian heritage is rooted in love, and the sacrifice that families endured in their journey for a new life. As a second-generation immigrant, although I will never have to endure such a sacrifice, I am proud and hope to honour my heritage in my relationships, career, and future endeavours. The ItaloCanadese community is founded upon hard working immigrants and is in need of young advocates to continue showcasing Italian culture within the community.”

– Daniela Testani, Graduate Scholarship Recipient

The selection and adjudication process were conducted by the Villa Charities Scholarship Awards Selection Committee. Scholarships awarded through Villa Charities Foundation will support the students’ tuition fees for the 2021/2022 academic year.

For more information about the Villa Charities Scholarship Program, please visit villacharities.com/scholarships or contact Natasha Fieldman, Director of Development, Villa Charities Foundation at 416-789-7011, ext. 321 / nfieldman@villacharities.com.

There are also opportunities to name a scholarship through sponsoring or alternate funding.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charities Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

