Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

COST OF SUBSIDIZED BREAD PROGRAMME INCREASED FROM 51 TO 76 BLN…

12/10/2022 | 03:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COST OF SUBSIDIZED BREAD PROGRAMME INCREASED FROM 51 TO 76 BLN EGP PER YEAR- EGYPT’S SUPPLY MINISTER


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:26pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister
RE
04:12pEgypt's sugar reserves sufficient until march 2023- supply minis…
RE
04:11pIranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation
RE
04:09pEgypt's wheat reserves sufficient for 5.2 months - supply minist…
RE
03:52pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year - Egypt’s supply minister
RE
03:52pCost of subsidized bread programme increased from 51 to 76 bln…
RE
03:43pDonetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling
RE
03:10pUkraine says 1.5 million in Odesa region without power after Russia strikes
RE
03:00pUK health unions offer to pause NHS strikes if government joins pay talks - The Guardian
RE
02:48pSenior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stab..
2Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
3China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
4UAE official says European ties with Gulf 'should not be transactional'
5Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar

HOT NEWS