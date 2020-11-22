Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVAX must start talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers - Merkel

11/22/2020 | 03:20pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged COVAX, an initiative set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries, to start talks immediately with producers.

"I am concerned that there are no negotiations," Merkel told journalists on Sunday after the G20 summit, at which leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed to spare no effort to supply COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines to the world affordably and fairly.

Merkel said that, unlike COVAX, the European Union and the United States were already advanced in their efforts to secure vaccine doses.

"The most important thing is that COVAX now negotiates with producers of potential vaccines with the money it has," Merkel said.

Dozens of countries have signed up to the global vaccine plan known as COVAX, which was set up by the World Health Organization and the GAVI vaccine group to provide vaccine doses for countries that could not otherwise afford them.

It has so far raised $5 billion, including over 500 million euros ($600 million) from Germany. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

11/22/2020 | 03:20pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
05:47pUK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph
RE
05:38pLabour bids for voters' trust with 'responsible' recovery plan
RE
05:34pSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
05:15pG20 : Global co-operation and strong policy action needed for a sustainable recovery - OECD
PU
05:14pNew Zealand Retail Sales Recover From Lockdown Slump
DJ
05:09pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter
PU
05:04pMexico president's rating at one-year high with election in sight
RE
04:45pPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with Les Echos
PU
04:32pECB EMERGENCY BOND PURCHASES TO LAST WHILE DISRUPTIONS PERSIST : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months
3Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ