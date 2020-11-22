COVAX must start talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers - Merkel

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela
Merkel has urged COVAX, an initiative set up to provide COVID-19
vaccines to poorer countries, to start talks immediately with
producers.
"I am concerned that there are no negotiations," Merkel told
journalists on Sunday after the G20 summit, at which leaders of
the 20 biggest economies vowed to spare no effort to supply
COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines to the world affordably and
fairly.
Merkel said that, unlike COVAX, the European Union and the
United States were already advanced in their efforts to secure
vaccine doses.
"The most important thing is that COVAX now negotiates with
producers of potential vaccines with the money it has," Merkel
said.
Dozens of countries have signed up to the global vaccine
plan known as COVAX, which was set up by the World Health
Organization and the GAVI vaccine group to provide vaccine doses
for countries that could not otherwise afford them.
It has so far raised $5 billion, including over 500 million
euros ($600 million) from Germany.
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
editing by Barbara Lewis)