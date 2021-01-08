Log in
COVAXX Announces Early Design and Testing of New Vaccine Candidate to Address Mutations in SARS-CoV-2

01/08/2021 | 08:40am EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a multitope, peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced today that the company has initiated preclinical work on a second vaccine candidate to address the latest mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19, and specifically the South African mutation.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • COVAXX has initiated preclinical work on a second vaccine candidate to address the latest mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19, and specifically the South African mutation.
  • COVAXX is well positioned to address mutations rapidly, with an accelerated path to the clinic

Contacts:

David Schull
2128454226
David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Diane Murphy
(310) 658.8756
diane@covaxx.com

Source: COVAXX

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71630


© Newsfilecorp 2021
