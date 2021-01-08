COVAXX Announces Early Design and Testing of New Vaccine Candidate to Address Mutations in SARS-CoV-2

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a multitope, peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced today that the company has initiated preclinical work on a second vaccine candidate to address the latest mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19, and specifically the South African mutation.

Key Takeaways:

COVAXX is well positioned to address mutations rapidly, with an accelerated path to the clinic

