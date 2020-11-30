Log in
COVAXX to Participate in Opening Keynote Panel with FDA and WHO experts on SARS-CoV-2 at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Conference West Coast December 1, 2020

11/30/2020 | 11:50am EST
Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a synthetic multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Farshad Guirakhoo, Ph.D. will participate in the Opening Keynote panel discussion, "SARS-CoV-2 - We have a vaccine-what now?" at the virtual World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Conference West Coast on Tuesday, December 1, at 12:00 pm PST.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • COVAXX's CSO, Farshad Guirakhoo, Ph.D., to participate in keynote panel about COVID vaccines on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/69178_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
(646) 942-5604
Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

Diane Murphy
(310) 658.8756
diane@covaxx.com

David Schull
(212) 845-4271
David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Source: COVAXX

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69178


© Newsfilecorp 2020
