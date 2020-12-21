Log in
News : Latest News
COVID 19: Debt Service Suspension Initiative

12/21/2020 | 11:43am EST
In the interest of greater transparency, this webpage offers a country-by-country accounting of DSSI participants and the amounts they owe to creditors, based on information from the World Bank's International Debt Statistics (IDS) database. Data on debt stocks and debt-service payment are available on an annual as well as monthly basis. The data are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

Overview

COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to world's poorest countries, causing a recession that could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty.

That is why the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund urged G20 countries to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative. The DSSI is helping countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people. Since it took effect on May 1, 2020, the initiative has delivered about $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.

In all, 73 countries are eligible for a temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed to their official bilateral creditors. The G20 has also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms. The suspension period, originally set to end on December 31, 2020, has been extended through June 2021.

The World Bank and the IMF are supporting implementation of the DSSI-by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing. DSSI borrowers commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis. They commit to disclose all public sector financial commitments (involving debt and debt-like instruments). They also commit to limit their non-concessional borrowing to levels agreed under IMF programs and the World Bank's non-concessional borrowing policies.

How DSSI Benefits Low-Income Countries

(The estimates are current as of December 15, 2020. They will be updated once a week.)

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
