Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID 19: Debt Service Suspension Initiative

01/07/2021 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the interest of greater transparency, this webpage offers a country-by-country accounting of DSSI participants and the amounts they owe to creditors, based on information from the World Bank's International Debt Statistics (IDS) database. Data on debt stocks and debt-service payment are available on an annual as well as monthly basis. The data are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

Overview

COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to world's poorest countries, causing a recession that could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty.

That is why the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund urged G20 countries to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative. The DSSI is helping countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people. Since it took effect on May 1, 2020, the initiative has delivered about $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.

In all, 73 countries are eligible for a temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed to their official bilateral creditors. The G20 has also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms. The suspension period, originally set to end on December 31, 2020, has been extended through June 2021.

The World Bank and the IMF are supporting implementation of the DSSI-by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing. DSSI borrowers commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis. They commit to disclose all public sector financial commitments (involving debt and debt-like instruments). They also commit to limit their non-concessional borrowing to levels agreed under IMF programs and the World Bank's non-concessional borrowing policies.

How DSSI Benefits Low-Income Countries

(The estimates are current as of January 7, 2021. They will be updated once a week.)

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 19:47:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pAgent Review Announces Technology Awareness Series for Insurance Agents  Leonardo247 Leads Launch
SE
03:22pWall Street at record high as Democrats take control of Senate
RE
03:18pTrump administration to mull expansion of China investment ban -sources
RE
03:17pDollar up from 2018 lows on economic hopes, euro profit-taking
RE
03:11pPresident Trump Has Suggested To Aides In Recent Weeks That He Wants To Pardon Himself - NYT, Citing Sources
RE
03:02pU.S. endures pandemic's deadliest day, overshadowed by Washington mob assault on Capitol
RE
03:00pFed's Evans says QE fate depends on inflation outlook
RE
02:48pCOVID 19 : Debt Service Suspension Initiative
PU
02:47pNo diplomatic ties to Qatar yet, but trade, travel resuming, says UAE
RE
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3.5 Million to Boost Economic Development Efforts in Carneys Point, New Jersey, Opportunity Zone
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ