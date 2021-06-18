Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID 19: Debt Service Suspension Initiative

06/18/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the interest of greater transparency, this webpage offers a country-by-country accounting of DSSI participants and the amounts they owe to creditors, based on information from the World Bank's International Debt Statistics (IDS) database. Data on debt stocks and debt-service payment are available on an annual as well as monthly basis. The data are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

Overview

COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to world's poorest countries, causing a recession that could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty.

That is why the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund urged G20 countries to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative. The DSSI is helping countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people. Since it took effect on May 1, 2020, the initiative has delivered more than $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.

In all, 73 countries are eligible for a temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed to their official bilateral creditors. The G20 has also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms. The suspension period, originally set to end on December 31, 2020, has been extended through December 2021.

The World Bank and the IMF are supporting implementation of the DSSI-by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing. DSSI borrowers commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis. They commit to disclose all public sector financial commitments (involving debt and debt-like instruments). They also commit to limit their non-concessional borrowing to levels agreed under IMF programs and the World Bank's non-concessional borrowing policies.

How DSSI Benefits Low-Income Countries

(The estimates are current as of June 4, 2021. They will be updated once a week.)

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban, Trudeau stands firm
RE
03:01pBitcoin slips to a 5-day low, last down 7.06% to $35,407.61.
RE
02:58pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Kashkari opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023
RE
02:57pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra
PU
02:54pCOVID 19 : Debt Service Suspension Initiative
PU
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
RE
02:33pPeru central bank holds growth forecasts as presidential vote count lingers on
RE
02:33pWORLD BANK  : Do private sector participation and competition in power markets help in improving electricity sector outcomes?
PU
02:23pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
02:22pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS