COVID - 19 Impact Analysis for Global Demolition & Wrecking Market Report on Pricing Trends and Strategies, Supplier Market Insights, Forecast For 2024 by Spendedge

09/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The Demolition and wrecking market will register an incremental spend of about $ 10 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.52% during the five-year forecast period. High demand for automatic Demolition & Wrecking owing to the development and growing usage of low-cost automatic vehicles will impact the transmission fluid market. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Demolition and Wrecking Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the Heavy Industry category help in identifying category pricing dynamics which assist both the buyers and the suppliers design a cost-effective category procurement strategy. The reports highlight supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Demolition & Wrecking Procurement: Pricing Insights

Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants. Therefore, it is extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for Demolition & Wrecking with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

For example, contract-based pricing and cost-plus pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in the Demolition & Wrecking. Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Demolition & Wrecking market that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis :

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my demolition and wrecking TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

For more insights and in-depth knowledge of pricing strategies Request for Free Demo

Demolition & Wrecking Procurement: Supplier Market Insights

This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Demolition & Wrecking requirements. Some of the leading Demolition & Wrecking suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Keltbray Group (Holdings) Ltd.
  • AF Gruppen ASA
  • Diamond Edge Cutting LLC
  • GTS Demolition
  • Gulf Rock Engineering Group
  • NorthStar Group Services Inc.
  • Muna Noor Engineering & Contracting LLC
  • Manafort Brothers Inc.
  • Richard E. Pierson Construction Company Inc.
  • D.H. Griffin Co.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their workplace computing devices requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment Subscribe Now for Free.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more

Request free demo


© Business Wire 2020
